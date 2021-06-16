DECATUR — Patricia Lee Russell, 79, of Decatur, passed away on June 14, 2021. Her visitation will be on June 17th at Roselawn Funeral Home from 12 until 1 p.m. Her Celebration of Life will begin at 1 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery. Curtis Wilson will be officiating.
Patricia is survived by her husband, Johnie Russell and two sons, Tony T. Hill and his wife Samantha Hill, Todd Hill and his wife Kathy Hill; one sister, Liz Mason; four grandchildren, Leah Grissom (Layne), Brittney Gandy (Charlie), Dylan Hill (Darianne) and Hunter Hill; two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Juanita Willingham; father, Jim Willingham; and her brother, Jimmy Willingham.
She was a retired phone operator for Doctors Exchange.
Serving as pallbearers will be Shane Willingham, Eugene Willingham, DeWayne Dupree, Derrick Jones, Layne Grissman.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dylan and Hunter Hill.
Roselawn Funeral Home has the honor of serving the family.
