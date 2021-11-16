DANVILLE — A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Patricia M. Hall, 76, will be Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Johnson Chapel Cemetery with Brother Tim Keenum officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. No public visitation is scheduled.
Mrs. Hall died on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at her residence. She was born May 2, 1945, in Morgan County to Orval D. McCaghren and Kathleen Hensley McCaghren. She was a homemaker for her family, was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and loved flea marketing. She was a member of the Enon Baptist Church. Her parents preceded her in death.
Survivors include her husband, Roy T. Hall, Danville, AL; daughter, Cindy Hall, Hartselle, AL; brother, Mike McCaghren, Danville, AL; and grandchild, Jordan Hall, Hartselle, AL.
Pallbearers will be Randy Hensley, Keith Hensley, Kim Hensley, Rex Hensley, Jackie Hensley and Marty McCaghren.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Kenny Sanford and Terry Porter.
Family wishes to express “Special Thanks” to the nurses and staff of Amedisys Hospice for the love and care they have shown.
