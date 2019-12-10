MELBOURNE, FLORIDA — Patricia “Noni” P. Julich passed away peacefully on Tuesday December 3, 2019. She was born June 21, 1939 in Decatur, Alabama. Patricia is preceded in death by her son, David P. Julich; father, Dr. Charles Kermit Pitt; mother, Dorthea Pitt and brother, Redding Pitt.
She is survived by her husband, Paul M. Julich; six daughters, Melanie (Dan) Boutin, Catherine (Chris) Velez, Aimee Kunkle, Katie (David) Kleibusch and Joelle (Justin) McVicker and two sons, Ben (Lisa) Julich and Daniel (Sarah) Julich as well as 25 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a beloved extended family.
Patricia had a love of children and lived a life of service including 30 years of nursing, fostering numerous children, teaching children’s Sunday school and a variety of additional volunteer activities.
Memorial services for Patricia will be held today December 10th at noon at First Baptist Indialantic. Visitation with the family will precede the service beginning at 11 a.m. Donations can be made in Patricia’s name to First Baptist Indialantic Children’s Ministry located at 170 Washington Avenue Indialantic, Florida 32903. Additional information is available at dignitymemorial.com
