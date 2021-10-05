CLYMER, NEW YORK — Patricia “Pat” Nelson Kappler, 73, died September 30, 2021. Visitation will be held today from 9:30 to 11 a.m. with funeral service following at Panama Baptist Church, Panama, N.Y. Burial will follow in Clymer Center Cemetery, Clymer, N.Y.
