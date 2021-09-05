DECATUR — Patricia Trotter Sexton passed away peacefully on August 29, 2021 in Decatur, Alabama. She was born in Montgomery, Alabama on January 27, 1936, the only child of James Byrtran Trotter and Mary Vivian Wilson Trotter. Raised in Brantley, AL, she was affectionately called “Patsy” and was the Homecoming Queen and Head Cheerleader her senior year of Brantley High School. After graduating she enrolled in Sullins College in Bristol, VA and attended for two years. The next summer, Patsy went to New York City to become a model for Ford’s Modeling Agency. After a successful summer as a model, Patsy enrolled at the University of Alabama to complet her degree in Interior Design. She was a member of Delta Delta Delta fraternity at the University and met her future husband, William Earl “Bill” Sexton, at a fraternity dance. They were married in October, 1958, after graduation and moved to Decatur, Alabama.
Pat and Bill were members of Central United Methodist Church. One of Pat’s most rewarding memories is cooking in the church kitchen for Wednesday night suppers, feeding over 200 people. Pat loved raising her children, a daughter, Patricia, and a son, Britt. She enjoyed entertaining dinner parties, gardening and following Alabama Crimson Tide football with Bill. Pat was a member of Jr. Service League and Decatur Assembly. Her favorite pastime was dancing with her partner for life, Bill Sexton. Pat was a loving grandmother, and a ne great-grandmother, and they treasured beach trips with their “Nena”. Always the life of the party, Pat will be remembered by her many wonderful friends for her vibrant personality and love of life.
Pat is predeceased by her parents, James Byrtran Trotter and Mary V. Trotter Eck; and her husband, William Earl Sexton. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia S. Heyward (Barney), and her son, William Britt Sexton (Susan); four grandchildren, Mary Kristin Moss, Roger “Beau” Moss III (Alaine), William grayson Sexton, Alysa Trotter Sexton; and on great-grandaughter, Noelle Rose Moss.
There will be a private family burial at the Decatur City Cemetery and Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to your favorite charity.
