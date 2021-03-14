DECATUR — Funeral Service for Patrick Westmoreland II, 29 of Decatur, will be Sunday, March 14, 2021, at 3 p.m., at Peck Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Rickey Hughes will be officiating, with burial in Midway Memorial Gardens Cemetery and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Sunday from 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m., at the funeral home. He was born December 5, 1991 in Decatur, AL. He passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021 in Trinity.
Survivors include son, Keegan Jace Westmoreland; mother, Patricia Ann Westmoreland; two brothers, Brandon Morris (Lynn) and Chris Morris; and two sisters, Whitney Westmoreland and Kayla Westmoreland.
Pallbearers will be Anthony Hood, Garland Smith (G.W.), Jason McDonald, Carl Deleo, David McKay, and Lance Morris.
