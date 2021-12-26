MOULTON — Visitation for Patsy Ann Privett Shelton, 83, of Moulton will be Monday, December 27, 2021 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at Parkway Funeral Home.
Mrs. Shelton, who died Thursday, December 23, 2021, at her residence, was born, January 11, 1938, to Roy Lee Privett and Mamie Lucile Kitchens Privett. She was a homemaker and an avid reader. She enjoyed bowling with her sister, watching westerns and the cooking channel.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, William “Hayward” Shelton.
Survivors include her son, William Hayward (Bonnie) Shelton, Jr.; daughters, Bonita (Ronnie) Montgomery, Cindy Shelton; sister, Eloise McCurry; grandchildren, Carly Montgomery, Jason Welburn, Savannah Welburn; great-grandchildren, Jackson Welburn, Amelia Welburn, Samuel Welburn.
Memorials may be made to Keller Hospice or Caddo Cemetery.
