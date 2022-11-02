DECATUR — Patsy Cassimus, 84, of Decatur, Alabama passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022.
Patsy was born and grew up in Decatur, went to Decatur High School and married her childhood sweetheart, George Cassimus. She was active in dance and instructed ballet to family members and local students while attending high school. She attended the University of Alabama her freshman year before marrying and relocating to GA, and then CA serving as a Navy Wife for the next four years. She and George settled back in Decatur to raise their two sons and were loving grandparents to five grandchildren. She always knew how to make someone smile. She cherished the outdoors, birding, visiting the farm, gardening, raising herbs and tomatoes (a family favorite) and cooking family dinners. Known for her fried chicken, tootsie’s cornbread, and pecan pies (another family favorite). Patsy was the family matriarch. She loved and supported her family and many friends, the neighborhood, and the elderly in the community. She will be missed and forever remembered for her kindness, generosity, and compassion.
She is survived by two sons, George Cassimus, III, of Dallas, TX, and David Cassimus (Debbie) of Huntsville: and five grandchildren, George D. Cassimus, IV, Jason D. Cassimus, Caroline Woody, Torrey Lee Cassimus, and William D. Cassimus: and one great-grandson, Levi H. Cassimus.
Services will be held on Sunday November 6, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home with Rev. Brad Eades officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Midway Memorial Gardens
Pallbearers will be sons and grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectively requests memorial donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66676-8516.
