HARTSELLE — A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Patsy Creel, 79, will be Monday, June 6, 2022 at 2:00 p.m., at Bell Springs Cemetery with Bro. Michael Gunter officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Monday, June 6, 2022 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., at Peck Funeral Home.
Mrs. Creel went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at her residence. She was born November 8, 1942, in Morgan County, to William George Collum and Mamie Ruth (Fullilove) Collum.
Patsy was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She collected Mickey Mouse items and had a very large collection. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Jerry Allen Creel; sons,
Richard Creel (Melissa) and Brian Creel; grand child, Christopher Creel; and special caregiver Cindy Burgess.
Pallbearers will be friends and family members.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Southern Care Hospice.
