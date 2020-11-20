MOUNT HOPE — Patsy Kerby, 77, of Mount Hope passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at her home. Visitation will be from 12 till 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 22 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Mark Craig officiating. Burial will be in Masterson Cemetery.
Patsy was born on December 10, 1942 to the late Ralph and Virginia Wallace Walker.
Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Delano Kerby; children, Steven “Coach” Kerby (Marla), and Teri Smith; grandchildren, Whittney Daniel (Ross), Nick Kerby (Emily), Nathan Kerby, Natalee Hollis (Kalyn), and Ellie Kerby; ten great-grandchildren; sisters, Miriam Garrison, and Rebecca Lee; numerous nieces and nephews; and her special dog, Toby.
Patsy was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Judson Walker; and infant daughter, Delane Kerby.
Pallbearers will be Tab Garrison, Todd Garrison, Nick Kerby, Nathan Kerby, Shane Walker, Ross Daniel, Kalyn Hollis, and Gage Daniel.
The family extends special thanks to Patsy’s home health and hospice nurses.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in memory of Patsy.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in memory of Patsy.
