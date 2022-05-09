DECATUR — Patsy Joyce Knight, 89, of Decatur, passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Visitation will be on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the graveside at Roselawn Cemetery with a graveside service to follow at 2 p.m. with Bro Steve Smith officiating.
Patsy is survived by her husband, Jimmy L. Knight, Sr.; children, Jimmy Lee Knight, Jr. (Jane) and Linda Cecil (Craig); three grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Beulah Sisson; three brothers; and three sisters.
Patsy was an avid Alabama Football fan. She loved landscaping and working with flowers. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were the light of her life.
Pallbearers will be Craig Cecil, Hayden Thomson, David Eubanks, Jay Sanford and Patrick Knight.
Roselawn Funeral Home has the honor of serving the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.