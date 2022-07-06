MOUNT HOPE — Patsy “Mu” Graham Smith, age 82, of Mount Hope, passed away July 2, 2022.
Patsy worked with the State of Alabama DHR for 30-plus years of loyal service. She was an avid Alabama Football fan “ROLL TIDE”!
Patsy is survived by her children, Patti Smith, Joan Smith Bolton (Eddie); grandchildren, Lyndi Little (Chris), Corey Bolton (Amanda), Sydney Green (Jessie), Evan Bolton (Amanda); great-grandchildren, Dakota Little, Jaxon Little, Maggie Mae Little, Coleman Jack Green, and Baby Bolton, who will make his debut in December 2022.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Zollie and Madge Graham; son, Ronnie Smith; brothers, Jack Graham and Jerry Graham.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 7, 2022 from 12 noon until 2 p.m. with the funeral service following immediately at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Pinkard Funeral Home in Russellville. Interment will be at Mount Hope Methodist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Corey Bolton, Evan Bolton, Chris Little, Dakota Little, Jaxon Little and Jessie Green. Honorary Pallbearer will be Coleman Jack Green.
Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville assisted the family.
