DECATUR — Patsy Patton Parker of Decatur, AL passed away on November 2, 2020. Her visitation will be on Thursday November 5th, from 1 until 2 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home. Her Celebration of Life service will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. Burial will follow in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Oakley Nathaniel “Nat” Parker; her parents, Clarence and Ray Patton; her brother, Ron Patton; and her sister, Dorothy Patton Cantrell. She is survived by brothers and sisters-in-law, Stan and Betty Parker, Carl and Kay Parker, Danny Parker and many loving nieces and nephews.
Patsy was a dedicated educator and enjoyed teaching numerous high school and college students in the Huntsville area through the years.
She loved telling stories of enjoying seeing her students out and about and introducing them to her husband Nat. She was blessed by students, and they were truly blessed by her.
Patsy was an active member of First Baptist Church, Decatur and enjoyed the friendship and love of the members of her Sunday school class. Patsy enjoyed arranging flowers for church events and was dedicated to placing arrangements for family members in many cemeteries.
She was an active member in the Alabama Education Association and enjoyed attending both regional and national conferences representing her district and state.
In recent years she moved to ASPIRE in Birmingham and continued to make new friends and care about others.
