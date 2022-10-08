MOULTON — Funeral for Patsy Williams, 63, will be Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Parkway Funeral Home Chapel, at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Morris Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be October 12, 2022 fromnoon-2 p.m., at the funeral home. Ms. Williams, who died October 6, 2022, was born June 30, 1959, to Leon and Etta Yarbrough Williams. Please visit www.parkwayfunerals.com to leave condolences for the family.
Obituary Information
