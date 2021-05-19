DECATUR — For more than four decades Patti Lambert made dreams come true for homeowners as a leader, mentor, and driven businesswoman. Her creativity and generosity made home ownership possible for everyone she worked with, no matter their income. She earned numerous real-estate awards, including Alabama’s prestigious REALTOR of the year. But she didn’t stop there. She was an inspiration to hundreds of girls as a coach in Decatur’s Dixie Girls Softball program, even many years after her own children were no longer participating. Many will remember the impact she made on her community as proprietor of Patti’s Plants and Gifts.
She spearheaded a statewide Save Alabama PACT campaign that resulted in the protected rights of more than 48,000 contract holders. Because of her tireless commitment and efforts, the program allowed thousands of Alabama children the opportunity to receive a college education. She was also the driver of the Alabama Tornado Relief Task Force, which provided relief and support to thousands of people affected by the devastating tornadoes of April 27, 2011.
In 2015, an image of her hands holding a yellow softball while she wore the iconic green Save Alabama PACT shirt, was painted by Lee Nabors for the “How Have You Made Your Mark: A Study of Hands,” for The Way We Worked exhibit sponsored by The Smithsonian Institute.
She was a loving and dedicated wife to Doug Lambert, mother to Greg and Pam Garland, Michelle Garland Segrest, Tim and Kelly Garland, and Wes and Dana Lambert. But her greatest accomplishment was being NANA to Allie Garland, Shelby Segrest, Phillip Garland, Bo Segrest, Ashton Lambert, Jay Garland, Josh Garland, Ashton Garland, Wells Lambert, and Jonathan Garland.
Patti Lambert died of complications from a valiant fight with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in her home on May 16. She was 76.
A celebration of her life will be Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Westmeade Baptist Church in Decatur, Alabama. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a small donation in her honor to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
