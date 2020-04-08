FALKVILLE — A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Paul A. Rowe III, 72, will be Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Herring Cemetery in the Massey Community with Brother Phillip Hardin officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. No Visitation is scheduled.
Mr. Rowe died on Monday, April 6, 2020 at Summerford Nursing Home. He was born August 8, 1947, in Morgan County to Paul A. Rowe, Jr. and Frances Moore Rowe. He grew up in Falkville, Alabama and was a graduate of the Class of 1965 from Falkville High School. He served with honor in the Alabama National Guard from 1966-1972. He worked as a farmer, an electrician journeyman and owned and operated Rowe Dozer Service. He was a wonderful husband, and father. His parents preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife, Frances Vest Rowe; one son, Paul A. “Pick” Rowe, IV (Mandy); one daughter, Sallye Rowe Swafford (Mike); three grandchildren, Maeleigh Rowe, Brennan Swafford and Rowe Swafford; two sisters, Frances Rowe Patrick (Larry) and Judy Rowe Gover (Charlie); two nephews, Tony Patrick (Janet) and Jeremy Patrick (Shanna); two nieces, Lauren Gover Killen (Dustin) and Emily Gover Vest (Brad); one sister-in-law, Lucy Vest Slater.
Pallbearers will be family members.
In lieu of flowers: family requests memorial donations be made to Carpenter’s Cabinet, P.O. Box 414, Falkville, AL 35622, to Milestone Recovery, Inc., 900 Hwy 31 SW, Hartselle, AL 35640 or to Falkville Lions Club, 2369 West Lacon Road, Falkville, AL 35622.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.