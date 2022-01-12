TRINITY — Memorial service for Paul Anthony Farley, 31, of Trinity, will be Sunday, January 16, 2022, 2:00 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Eddie Littrell and Greg Chandler officiating.
Mr. Farley, who died Friday, January 7, 2022, at Decatur Morgan Hospital, was born October 6, 1990, in Decatur, to Anthony Wayne Farley and Sondra Renee Littrell Farley. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Charles Littrell, his paternal grandparents, Frank and Wilma Farley, and his uncle, Jeffrey Farley. Paul enjoyed fishing, sports (especially baseball), and the outdoors. He was a loving father, son, and brother.
He is survived by his son, Trent Farley of Hartselle; parents, Anthony and Sondra Farley of Trinity; brother, Matthew Farley of Trinity; and maternal grandmother, Bonnie Littrell of Decatur.
Guestbook available at www.sheltonfuneralhome.net.
