SOMERVILLE — Funeral service for Paul Brent Watson, Sr., age 78, of Somerville, will be Monday, July 26, 2021, 12:30 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Barry Sempsrott officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. prior to service. Interment will be in Forest Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Watson, who died Thursday, July 22, 2021, at his residence, was born June 25, 1943, in Ardmore, to John Burton Watson and Alma L. Hasting Watson. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Linda Watson; his parents; three brothers, Cecil “Dago” Watson, Jimmy Ray Watson, and Billy Joe Watson; and two sisters, Betty McCravy and Joyce Lovell. He loved collecting pedal cars and bicycles, and was known as a bicycle mechanic. Mr. Watson lived in Decatur most of his life where he owned The Peddler Bikes and Mowers. He also owned a Peddler in Huntsville. He was a great husband, loving father, and giving friend.
He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Buffy Headrick Watson of Somerville; one son, Brent Watson (Tracy) of Decatur; two sisters, Judy Davis (Tommy) of Decatur, and Fran Taylor of Houston, TX; three grandchildren; family friend, Michael Dusty Ledlow of Decatur; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Flip and Rose Headrick of Gadsden.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
