PRICEVILLE
Funeral service for Paul Cleveland Atchley, 78, of Priceville, will be Monday, December 9, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home with Jimmy Clark officiating. Burial will be at Burningtree Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Sunday, December 8, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Atchley died December 6, 2019 at his residence.
He was born February 21, 1941 in Morgan County to Aaron Wesley Atchley and Annie Nix Atchley. Mr. Atchley was retired from Wolverine Tube where he was a group leader over the coil mill.
Mr. Atchley was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, J.W. Atchley and Bobby Atchley; and one sister, Virginia Fagan.
Survivors include his wife, Margaret McFarlen Atchley; one son, Michael Paul Atchley (Angie); one daughter, Youlanda Faye Atchley Cowart (Mike); one sister, Lois Atchley Baker; five grandchildren, Caitlin Cowart, Carley Sasser (Taylor), Jenna Cowart, Jake Cowart (Taylor), and Jade Erryn Atchley; two great grandchildren, Hazel-Grace Atchley, and Leilani Cowart.
Pallbearers will be Jake Cowart, Taylor Sasser, Matt Atchley, Jimmy Atchley, Matt Hamilton and Daniel Fagan.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Bob Johnson and Granville Graves.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to Hospice of the Valley or the Beltline Church of Christ.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.