MOULTON — Paul David Craig, 67, of Moulton passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Huntsville Hospital.
Visitation will be from 12 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Brother Terry Gillespie officiating and Brandon Coan singing Beulah Land. Burial will be in Moulton Memory Gardens.
Born on May 17, 1953 to the late Burgess Paul and Bonnie Jewel Craig, David attended Chalybeate Springs Baptist Church. He graduated from Hatton High School in 1971 and from Calhoun Technical School in 1973 with a degree in Body and Automotive work. David enjoyed all aspects of collecting vintage advertising and memorabilia.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Joyce Ann Craig; daughter, Aletha Ann Flanagan (Casey); grandchildren, Braxton Paul Flanagan, Catherine Jewel Flanagan, and Bryson Lee Flanagan; brother, John Craig (Rena); sister, Sue Appleton (Tommy); and his trusty companion, Scooter.
David was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Bonita Byars.
Pallbearers will be Chad Appleton, Craig Byars, Jim Byars, and Jason Byars.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.