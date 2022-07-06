ATHENS — Paul Douglas “Doug” Gates, 71, of Athens passed away at his home accompanied by his family on the morning of July 1, 2022.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Lillian Gates and son, Mac Gates.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Betsy; son, Samuel Spencer Gates (Kimberly); daughter, Caroline Gates McMurry (Colin); granddaughters, Spencer and Sloane Gates and Elizabeth McMurry; his two sisters, Connie Gates, Amy Caldwell (Rich), and nieces, Alice Allen and Sally Cole.
Doug was an active member of First United Methodist Church where he served as Finance Chairman; Eagle Scout and Board Member of the Eagle Scout Board of Review; 34 year member of Rotary Club where he served as President and honored as a Paul Harris Fellow; Board Member of Athens Main Street; and Chairman of Limestone County Parks and Recreation Association.
He was a 1969 Graduate of Athens High School. He then went on to graduate from The University of Alabama with a B.S. in Commerce and Business Administration where he was also a member of Kappa Alpha Order. For the last 35 years he has served as a Financial Advisor for Merrill Lynch and more recently Raymond James and Associates in downtown Athens.
Doug’s passion was serving and helping others, making a difference in the Athens community, and traveling the world with his family and friends.
A visitation will be held at McConnell Funeral Home on Friday, July 8, from 5-8 p.m. A service of celebration will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 9th, at Athens First United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Athens Main Street 107 North Jefferson Street Athens, Alabama 35611.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.