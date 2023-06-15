HARTSELLE — Paul G. Prince, 94, of Hartselle, passed away today at his residence. Peck Funeral Home will announce arrangements.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Italian whole-hog cooking inspires herbaceous pork chops
- Ceremony honors Revolutionary War soldier determined to be Alabama's first veteran
- Gretchen's table: Grilled steak kebabs with spicy cilantro sauce
- Girls interested in fields dominated by men get instruction, encouragement at SWeETy Camp
- 2 medical marijuana dispensaries slated for Decatur
- BLT burger, coleslaw perfect for Father's Day (or anytime)
- Priceville’s Lindeman named Player of the Year
- Local events to commemorate Juneteenth, 'freedom'
Most Read
Articles
- Decatur police make several fentanyl arrests this week
- First Pryor Field AirFest continues Sunday
- Inside the cage: Decatur MMA fighter to train in Thailand and go pro
- Continued growth planned for Morgan Center Business Park as new plant opens
- I-65 bridge rehab could start next spring, officials seek to minimize traffic chaos
- Prep football: New challenges for West Morgan
- Hartselle helped mold stars Mizell and Smith into Players of the Year
- Pedestrian killed when struck by vehicle near Priceville
- Affidavit: Alleged shooter says he killed Somerville man over incident when his mom was 13
- Demolition plan for old Decatur Country Club site moves forward
Images
Videos
Commented
- Trump charged over classified documents in 1st federal indictment of an ex-president (3)
- Donald Trump stored, showed off and refused to return classified documents, indictment says (2)
- Decatur police chief graduates from FBI National Academy (2)
- An estimated 30,000 attend growing Jubilee at Point Mallard (2)
- Council approves more paving as city revenues continue to rise (2)
- Alabama bill would make it a crime to help people vote absentee (1)
- Athens council's cannabis vote not rescinded (1)
- Does the city of Decatur do an adequate job of paving city streets? (1)
- Dorothy Nell Marsh (1)
- Keep Cool: Escape north Alabama’s summer heat with cool retreats (1)
- Bank Street Station project picks up steam (1)
- Trinity teen dies in Monday night wreck (1)
- Will you use the new overpass to cross over Alabama 20 in the next three months? (1)
- John M. Crisp: How does your favorite presidential candidate feel about hitting children? (1)
- Record year comes to an end for Priceville athletics (1)
- Experts predict stable gas prices for summer travel (1)
- 'Union': Alabama filmmaker to screen Civil War-era movie at the Princess (1)
- Prep football: New challenges for West Morgan (1)
- COVID subsides, but not its repercussions for health care (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.