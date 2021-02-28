CHARLOTTE, NC — Paul Hugh Williams, of Charlotte, NC died on February 21, 2021 after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease and blindness. He was a deeply religious, kind, gentle person, devoted to his family and church. Born in Clarksdale, MS on January 4, 1938, he graduated from high school in Arkansas, and was an Eagle Scout. He graduated from Georgia Tech in 1960 with a co-op Chemical Engineering degree and was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity.
In 1960 Paul began a fulfilling 33-year long career with Celanese, starting as an engineer in the Charlotte pilot plant, and worked in many Celanese divisions and locations in the U.S. and England; and as President of Celanese Canada in Montreal, Quebec; and ended his career as vice president of Specialty Chemicals in Charlotte. During his working career he was Director of the NC State Engineering Foundation, the American Association for Textile Technology, the American Fibers Manufacturers Association and the Canadian Textile Institute. He served as Chairman of the Board of the Textile Research Institute of Princeton, NJ, and on Allendale’s Advisory Board while in Montreal.
After his retirement, he continued his association with Georgia Tech as a guest professor, a member of the homecoming reunion committee and the Regional Capital Campaign Committee; and a trustee of the Tech Alumni Association. In 1995 he became a member of the Georgia Tech Academy of Distinguished Engineering Alumni, and in 2013, a member of the Georgia Tech Engineering Hall of Fame. He has continued to give back with endowed scholarships to many incoming students.
His adventurous spirit led him to travel to all 50 states in the U.S., and every continent except Antarctica. One of his greatest travel pleasures was enjoying the great American countryside with family and friends and driving from Charlotte to Alaska and back three times. He played golf in 38 states, including Alaska and played with the ROF group at Carmel, and was proud of two holes-in-one.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Thelma and Henry Williams and his sister, Martha Williams Pratt.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Judy Kelly Williams; daughters, Kathryn Champion (Tim) and Kelly Kincannon (Conner); grandchildren, Julia Champion (Jacob), Paul Champion and William Champion (Chi) and one niece and two nephews.
On April 5, 2021, a memorial service will be held at Providence United Methodist Church where he has been a member for 40-plus years serving his church and community and as an active member of the Christian Home Class for many years.
The family thanks his wonderful caregivers during his illness: Tony Thomas, Loria Perry, Elizabeth and Patricia Hallman, Hospice and Palliative Care of Charlotte, and numerous employees of the Cypress.
Memorials may be made to UMC Heritage Society, the Parkinson’s Foundation, Hospice or charity of choice.
