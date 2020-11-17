ATHENS — Paul Jerry Greer, 81 of Athens, AL, passed away on Saturday, November 14th, 2020, at his home. Mr. Greer was born on July 8th, 1939 to R.B. “Doc” Greer and Cindy Greer.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Brenda Schrimsher Greer; son, Paul Michael Greer (Elizabeth); grandchildren, Alec John Greer, John Paul Greer, and Emme Reagan Greer; sister, Betty Elrod; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his parents; beloved son, Eric Wayne Greer; granddaughter, Kaley Greer; and brothers, Wayne Greer and Rudolph Greer.
Mr. Greer grew up in Etowah County, AL, and graduated at Walnut Grove High School Class of 1957. He worked as a civil servant with the U.S. Army for 39 years and served active duty for two years prior to the Vietnam conflict. He was a member of Fairview Baptist Church for 50 years and church treasurer for 32 years.
Due to COVID Restrictions, the family will be having a private family service for Mr. Greer.
