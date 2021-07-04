FAIRHOPE — July 13, 1944 - June 27, 2021 — Paul L. Kennard passed away in Fairhope, Alabama, on June 27, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Cooky, who passed away on July 1, 2013. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Karen McCain of Fairhope; brothers-in-law, Roy Klein, Fairhope, Mike Klein, Silverhill, Alabama, and Robert Klein of Hampton, Georgia.
Paul retired as the Vice President of Contracting from Shook & Fletcher Insulation after 40 years of service to the company. He also had close relationships with the members of SEICA, NIA, and Local 78.
Though Paul and Cooky had no children of their own, they unofficially adopted the children in their neighborhood and treated them as their own. Whether it be school programs, birthdays, graduations, or even weddings, Paul and Cooky rarely missed important events in the lives of the children. Paul was most certainly going to yell his trademark, “Get a job!” as they walked across the stage at graduation.
Paul was a child at heart. He loved toys, and donating to the annual Angel Tree at Christmas time was always the highlight of his year.
Paul also loved antique cars and the people that owned them. He owned several street rods and antique vehicles. Those that knew Paul the best would tell you that for him, it was more about friendships and relationships than it was the cars.
Paul will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
“Every man’s life ends the same way. It is only the details of how he lived and how he died that distinguish one man from another.” - Earnest Hemingway
