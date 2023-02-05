ATHENS — Paul Louis Mammana Jr. age 85 of Athens, died Friday at Athens Limestone Hospital. Mr. Mammana was born September 14, 1937 in Detroit, Michigan. He was a retired Design Engineer from Ford Motor Company, and a member of First United Methodist Church, Athens.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Sheriffs feeling pinch of lost pistol permit revenue
- Meals on Wheels client and volunteer both value program
- Decatur council considering bike-share program
- Construction of Lindsay Lane Christian Academy addition begins Monday
- Basketball: High schools move into area tournaments this week
- Lawmakers raise concerns, delay prison health care contract
- Granting Wishes: Somerville man diagnosed with brain cancer helping other young adults
- Chatterbox: Morgan County Teachers of the Year Named
Most Read
Articles
- Councilman, director spar over charge of unfair treatment of District 1
- Former deputy facing felony charge
- Addison woman killed in Morgan wreck
- Discovery of 2 bodies in November homicide shocked 911 caller
- Ugly rematch: West Morgan unable to keep up with Westminster
- Patel wins Morgan County Spelling Bee for second year in a row
- College football next for 6 at Decatur: Most signees in Jere Adcock’s 27 years as head coach
- Aquadome closed temporarily as maintenance issue investigated
- 11 Morgan convicts among those to be released with ankle monitors under new law
- Decatur woman dies Saturday in wreck near Eva
Images
Videos
Commented
- Editorial: Chaos is what democracy looks like (2)
- Fabiola Santiago: Big Daddy DeSantis deploys National Guard — hopefully the only troops he’ll ever lead (2)
- Gallery 157: Moulton couple sharing the impact of art (2)
- POINT/COUNTERPOINT: How is Joe Biden doing at the midpoint of his term in office? (2)
- Nearly $1 million in state budget for rocket repair (2)
- Planning continues for two Decatur apartment complexes (1)
- Dems: Biden should be 'embarrassed' by classified docs case (1)
- Have you shopped at Decatur Mall in the last year? (1)
- Council rejects mayor's amphitheater upgrades even with alternates in proposal (1)
- Robert Williams (1)
- With budget surplus, Alabama lawmakers consider tax rebates (1)
- Classified documents at Pence's home, too, his lawyer says (1)
- Lawrence plans to end garbage service to Courtland, North Courtland (1)
- Fans' Player of the Week (Girls) (1)
- Widening of Old Moulton Road intersection proposed (1)
- Larry Bibb (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.