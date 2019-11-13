ATHENS — Paul Michael Seals, 57, of Athens, passed away November 4th. He was preceded in death by father, Vernon Seals; one brother, Charles Seals; and one sister, Reba Scoggins.
Survivors include mother, Mary Seals; two brothers, Don Seals and Ricky Seals; three sisters, Dian Smith, Pam Taylor and Melinda Downs; and best friend, David Turner.
Memorial services are 1:30 p.m. Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Friendship United Methodist Church-North Campus, 21960 Easter Ferry Road, Elkmont. Steve Dorning and Dan Anderson officiating.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.