DECATUR — Funeral service for Paul Modestus Doepel, Jr., age 78, of Decatur will be Sunday, February 9, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Tommy Kyle officiating. The family will receive friends for two hours prior to service. Interment will be in Roselawn Cemetery.
Mr. Doepel died Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Decatur Morgan Hospital. He was born May 22, 1941, in Illinois to Paul Doepel, Sr. and Bernice Jones Doepel. He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his loving wife, Gean Morgan Doepel of Decatur; two sons, Colby Doepel of Atlanta, GA and Brad Doepel (Elena) of Decatur; five daughters, Shannon Quarles (Clay) of Ocala, FL, Sara Bradford (Danley) of Madison, Deanna Corn of Decatur, Donna Shelton (Zac) of Hartselle and Tanya Braswell (Scott) of Hartselle; sister, Martha Krueger; three neices, 14 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be grandsons.
The family would like to express their thanks to Dr. Timothy Weirich, and staff at Decatur Morgan Hospital ICU and 3rd floor for their compassionate care.
Guestbook available at http://www.sheltonfuneralhome.net.
