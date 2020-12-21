DECATUR — Paul was born on June 22, 1947, in Athens, AL, the son of Claude Mason Newby Jr and Mary Frances Elmore Stone.
He is survived by loving wife of 52 years June Newby; two sons and daughters-in-law, Chris Newby and wife, Rhonda, Josh Newby and wife, DeAnne; three grandchildren, Aidan Newby, Erin Nave, and husband Brett, Logan Fudge; three great grandchildren, Lucas Nave, Brooks Nave, Austin Nave; siblings, Mike Newby and wife Brenda, Billy Wayne Newby, Claudine Dean, Carolyn Barley and husband, Ray.
Preceded in death by his parents; son, Benjamin Newby; siblings, Gilbert Newby, and Mary Jean Duncan.
Mr. Newby was Elder of Jubilee Family Worship. He held several positions while working at Monsanto/Solutia for 37 years. He was an avid golfer and a passionate Auburn football fan. He was a coach and mentor to multiple youth sports teams in Decatur, AL.
Pallbearers will be Aidan Newby, Mike Newby, Keith Newby, David Shelton, Brent Shelton and Brett Nave.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 23, at 2 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home Chapel with Burial in Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 22, from 6 - 8 p.m., at Roselawn Funeral Home.
