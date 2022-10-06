D.10.6.22 Paul Hoffmann.jpg
DECATUR — Paul Raymond Hoffmann passed away October 5, 2022. He was born September 28, 1929 in Austin, Minnesota. Mr. Hoffmann proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. He began his work career in Baton Rouge, LA as Chief Metallurgist for the Exxon Petrochemical Complex. He moved to Decatur in 1966 to work as Chief Metallurgist for Monsanto until he retired in 1985. He then supervised the Metallurgical Group for USBI in Huntsville during the recertification of the Space Shuttle from 1986 to 1992. He was a longtime member of Central Baptist Church where he taught both children and adult Sunday School classes. Mr. Hoffmann was the Boy Scout leader of Troop 347 in Decatur for many years. He was a ham radio enthusiast with the call sign KB4PY and he also enjoyed spelunking, golf and astrology.

