DECATUR — Paul Warren Alford (82), passed away on January 14, 2021 at his home in Decatur, Alabama after an extended illness. Paul was born in Gadsden, Alabama, the oldest of two children of the late Jack Warren Alford and Martha Elizabeth Causey Clayton. As a young boy, he moved to York, Alabama, where his mother’s family lived and spent his childhood years attending schools in York. His grandfather was a conductor for the railroad, and Paul’s home bordered the railroad tracks, so he loved to drink Coca-Cola and watch the trains go by. He later moved to Gadsden to spend time with his father’s family and worked at his father’s restaurants, Jack’s Hamburgers and the Dairy King. He especially enjoyed making malt milkshakes for customers. He was very involved in the Boy Scouts of America and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. In high school, he played several musical instruments including the trumpet, French horn and drums, and was named to the Alabama All-State Band for his French horn talent.
Paul was awarded a band scholarship and continued his education at the University of Alabama where he received degrees in Statistics and Accounting. While at Alabama, he was a member of Theta Xi Fraternity where he served as President his senior year. He played the French horn for the Million Dollar Band under the leadership of Colonel Carlton K. Butler and served as Band Manager for many years. He continued to be involved with the Million Dollar Band long after graduating, serving at one time as President and Treasurer for the Million Dollar Band Alumni Association and attending numerous band reunions where he played during the halftime show at Alabama football games. He was asked to serve as the guest conductor for the Million Dollar Alumni Band during one of the Alabama football games.
After graduation, Paul joined the Air National Guard and completed his basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. He served as an Airman 2nd Class in the 225th Radio Relay Squadron in Gadsden, Alabama for many years before transitioning to Reserve duty.
Paul moved to Birmingham and began working as an Accountant. He met his wife Jean Colvin and they were married in 1963. After passing the Certified Public Accountant examination, he purchased an accounting practice in Decatur. He initially practiced by himself, later became partners with Gene McKenzie and practiced as Alford & McKenzie, and was finally joined by Ray Breeden, practicing as Alford, McKenzie & Breeden until he retired.
Paul and Jean raised their children, Allison and Jack in Decatur. Paul was a strong Christian and an active member of Westmeade Baptist Church for many years, serving as a Deacon and chairman of the building committee for the new sanctuary, working with the Royal Ambassador (RA) program and singing in the choir. He loved to sing in the Christmas cantatas that Westmeade presented every year. He and Jean transferred to First Baptist where he was also very involved as a Deacon and in the choir. He was active in many civic causes and served on numerous boards in the Decatur area. One special interest was his involvement with Operation Home.
Paul and Jean travelled all over the United States and the world. Paul was so proud of the fact that he travelled to all 50 states. Some of his favorite places to visit were Australia, Israel, Austria, Germany, Italy, England, Ireland and Hawaii. Paul and Jean also loved to cruise on the Princess Cruise line and made many trips to the Caribbean, the Panama Canal and Alaska.
Paul had a love for all things aeronautical. He obtained his pilot’s license and purchased his first airplane: a Mooney. Paul flew his family all over the South. A special highlight in his flying career occurred during a vacation to Hawaii when he was allowed to land an airplane on Hickman Field, adjacent to Pearl Harbor U.S. Naval Base.
Paul treasured spending time at his home on Smith Lake where he spent countless hours boating, water-skiing and fellowshipping with family and friends. His lake home was the site for many Sunday School class parties and family reunions. His best friend, the late Tommy Whitehead, purchased the lake house next door and the two of them were inseparable.
Above all, Paul loved meeting and talking with people. He took advantage of almost every opportunity he had to meet someone new and discover their story. He met with homebound church members and helped with their mail or drove them on errands. Whether it was the product of his upbringing in a small town or a simple thirst for knowledge, he never met a stranger.
Paul is preceded in death by his brother, Frederick Roland “Buddy” Alford. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Jean Colvin Alford; his children: Allison Alford Ingram (Michael) of Montgomery, Alabama, and Jack Warren Alford (Pam) of Decatur; and five grandchildren: Sarah Kate Ingram, Emily Ingram, Elizabeth Ingram, Claire Alford and Anna Alford.
There will be a private family service, followed by interment at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. A Celebration of Life Ceremony may be held at a later date if Covid-19 Pandemic conditions improve. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Building Fund at First Baptist Church of Decatur, 123 Church Street, NE, Decatur, AL 35601.
