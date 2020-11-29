TRINITY — Graveside service for Paula Alexander, 67, of Trinity, will be Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. in Old Liberty Cemetery with Bishop Thomas Davis Jr. officiating and Parkway Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home. Mrs. Alexander, who died Saturday, November 28, 2020, at her residence was born August 25, 1953 to Lewis Conklin and Dorothy Maley Conklin.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Tom Conklin.
Survivors include her husband, Roy K. Alexander; sons, Mike (Beth) Thomas, Jon (Jaimee) Thomas; stepsons, Rodney (Cathy) Alexander, Chad Alexander; stepdaughters, Kim Minadeo, Mandy (Tommy) Sutton; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
