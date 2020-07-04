DECATUR — Paula Fay Smith, age 77, passed away on June 29, 2020 at her home surrounded by loved ones.
A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date by her family.
Fay was a Christian, and a member of the Ninth Street Methodist Church. She was caring, and loved her family and loved helping others with her sage advice and helping hands. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her presence will be missed by many.
She was born on May 18, 1943 in Ethelsville, Alabama to Paul David Wright and Zilla Wright. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers Lauren, Lavert (Elizabeth), Charles, and Gene (Patricia); and her sister Elaine McDill (Homer).
She is survived by her husband of fifty nine and a half years Melvin Steve; her son Melvin Steve, Jr. (Katrina); daughter Pamela Carol Eggert (Billy); Grandsons Justin Aaron Smith (Kimberly), Paul Kegan Wilson, and Matthew Quinn Wilson; granddaughter Brittany Nicole Cauthen (Gray); Great-granddaughter Navy Grace Cauthen; Great-grandson Leo Everett Cauthen; sister Linda Thompson; and numerous nephews and nieces.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or Hospice Family Care.
Roselawn Funeral Home has the honor of assisting the family.
