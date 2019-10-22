MADISON
Paula J. Sowell, age 68 of Madison, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019 in Gadsden, AL. She was born April 13, 1951 in Limestone County to Vesa A. Holmes and Elvie Ann Roberson Holmes.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Limestone Chapel Funeral Home with Dusty McLemore and Jason Moore officiating. Visitation will be tonight from 5 to 8 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Tony Sowell; son, Chris Sowell (Shelley); daughter, Stephanie Mann (Martin); sister, Karla Holmes; grandchildren, Cassidy Sowell Gabe Mann, Nathan Mann, Destiny McGowan.
Preceded in death by her parents, Vesa and Elvie Holmes.
Pallbearers are Scott Roberson, Pat Sowell, Bill Downs, Tommy Sowell, Mike Sowell and Joe Sowell. Honoraray pallbearers are Clellon Down and Corey Sowell.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.