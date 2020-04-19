ATHENS — Paula Sue Graves was born to Lester and Erna Smith in Camp Hill, Alabama on November 24, 1938. She grew up with brothers - Lewis, Charles, and James and had many stories about picking cotton, going to a one-room school house, the treat of riding in a horse-drawn wagon to town, swimming in the creek, the time her brother was bitten by a rattlesnake, using an outhouse, and studying by candlelight.
All four children were excellent students and all went to college. On August 22, 1959, Paula received her Bachelor of Arts from the Alabama Polytechnic Institute (now Auburn University). While in college she met Richard Marvin Graves and they married soon after graduation. For 25 years, she worked as a social worker in child welfare, making an impact on the lives of many children.
She was an amazing friend. She was active in her church - Central United Methodist - and her friends, especially the members of her Sunday school class, were very important to her. She would want any donations to go to her church in lieu of flowers. Her friends helped her with her undeserved struggle with Lewy body dementia and she was grateful for them, especially Yvonne McCord, Shirley Kilgore and her neighbors, Keith and Bess Frazier.
She made the effort to keep in touch with her family too even though they were spread out over the south. She called her brothers, nieces and nephews, and favorite aunts on their birthdays and could be counted on to have the latest news on each.
She was reserved, but, her friends and family knew she was also funny. She was honest. She taught her daughters - Lynn and Amy - to be thoughtful and kind. She was an amazing mother and sacrificed financially to make sure any available money was spent on their clothes, braces, and band instruments.
She loved to read - especially murder mysteries - and must have known how to get away with murder. However, she was classy and always seemed to take the high road while still managing to support whoever had been “done wrong.”
She is survived by her daughter, Lynn, and three grandchildren - Nick, Eric, and Elise Emens. She was a joyful grandmother and was never too busy to babysit or shuttle a child to dance or soccer and, when they were older, was always delighted to hear stories of their exploits and accomplishments.
Paula Sue passed away on April 14, 2020, and will be sorely missed by many. A celebration of life ceremony is planned for a later time and will take place at Central United Methodist Church.
