DECATUR — Graveside services for Paula Sue Smith Bolzle, 70, of Decatur, will be 2 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Reverend John Bain will officiate the service. Cullman Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Mrs. Bolzle passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Cullman Regional Medical Center. She was born on March 16, 1950, in Cullman to Orvil and Magoline Smith. She was a 1968 graduate of Holly Pond High School. She married Larry Bolzle on December 27, 1969. She was a graduate of UAB in Birmingham in 1970 with a degree in Radiology and Sonography. She worked at Decatur General Hospital until she retired in 2012.
Paula is survived by her two sons, Greg (Will) Bolzle and Morgan (Melissa) Bolzle; grandchildren, Onnie and Tucker; her sister, Joan (Mike) Smith; super friend, Beverly Cate; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Paula was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Larry Bolzle; her parents, Orvil Lee and Magoline Chandler Smith; brother, Frankie Smith.
She was a devoted mother and loving grandmother.
The family request that in lieu of flowers donations be made for Bibles to the Gideons International.
Face coverings will be required for those attending.
