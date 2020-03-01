TOWN CREEK — Paulette Masterson, 73, of Town Creek passed away Friday, February 28, 2020. Visitation will be from 6 till 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Hatton Church of Christ, with Chris Miller, Ben Phillips, and Mike Owens officiating. Burial will be in Masterson Cemetery.
Born on June 14, 1946 to Dave and Pauline Rutherford, Paulette was a member of Hatton Church of Christ. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandsons.
Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Dwight Masterson; son, Chad Masterson (Angie); grandsons, Carson and Kyler; mother, Pauline Rutherford; brothers, Greg Rutherford (Martha), Jeron Rutherford (Jenny), Rod Rutherford (Rachel), and David Rutherford (Tina); and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Paulette was preceded in death by her father, Dave Rutherford.
Pallbearers will be Edwin Smith, Don Bradford, Ferrell Retherford, Dexter Rutherford, Doug Smith, Joey Crumpton, Jay Scoggins, and Donald Kidd.
The family extends special thanks to the nurses and staff of Southern Care New Beacon Hospice and to all her family and friends for their love and support.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
