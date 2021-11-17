DECATUR
Paulette Mullins Morgan, 75, of Decatur, devoted wife and beloved mother, peacefully rested November 12, 2021, after a brief illness. A service will be held on Sunday, November 21, 2021, at 3:00 PM at Roselawn Funeral Home in Decatur. The Rev. Miriam Smith will lead the service. Visitation at 2:00 PM will precede the service. Visitors and attendees are requested to wear masks. Interment will follow in Roselawn Cemetery.
Paulette’s husband of fifty years, Hugh Wilson Morgan, Jr., survives her as do their two sons, Christopher Paul Morgan of Asheville, NC, and Michael Wilson Morgan of Brooklyn, NY. Paulette is also survived by her sister-in-law, Becky Morgan Bell, and her husband, Robert, of Decatur, and their son, Scott W. Bell, and his family. Other survivors are uncles Joe Clark and Herbert Clark of Gadsden, AL, and four close cousins and their families: Mark Harper, Keith Clark, and Joey Clark, all from the Gadsden area, and Libi Clark Brown of Madison, AL.
Paulette’s closest friends, Teresa Wells, Carol Shaw, Marcy Moreno Nance, and Susan Godwin Thompson will lovingly remember her.
Paulette was the only child of Paul and Clara (Clark) Mullins of Gadsden, AL. After graduating from Gadsden High School, she worked in Huntsville’s aerospace industry. There she met Hugh, and they were married in May 1971.
While making a home for her family, Paulette used her artistry and talent to make crafts, children’s clothes and costumes, and folk-art paintings. She enjoyed interior designing for her own home and was generous with her advice and effort for the homes of friends and family. After over 20 years as a clerical aide at Walter Jackson Elementary School, in 2010 Mrs. Morgan retired from Decatur City Schools.
In 2014, Paulette began an eight-year dedication to community theatre costuming, an avocation that brought her together with many new friends, old and young, to create memorable moments for both actors and theatregoers. Working with Bank Street Players in the period 2014 through 2017, she was the costume designer and principal costume maker for five musical productions and three plays.
When Dream Weavers Children’s Theatre was revived in 2017, she joined its board of directors. She was the costume designer for six Dream Weavers productions. Among these were the big musicals “The Little Mermaid” (co-designer), “The Wizard of Oz,” and “Frozen Jr.” This past July, she costumed Bert the Chimneysweep and Mary in “Mary Poppins.” In 2018 and 2019, she collaborated with Susan Godwin Thompson to costume the combined Morgan County high schools’ productions of “Oklahoma!” and “Bye, Bye Birdie.”
Her energy in life, patience and kindness, and attention to detail were remarkable. In the theatre, she wanted the actors to be proud of their costumes. She knew the costume was an extension of the actor, his character, and the story.
Paulette Morgan’s love and dedication will forever fill our hearts. She lives on in us, and love is forever.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, friends remember Paulette with a gift to Dream Weavers Children’s Theatre or to a favorite charity.
