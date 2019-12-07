DECATUR — Paulie Edgar Lamar, 92, of Decatur, Alabama, died Friday, December 6, 2019 at Decatur-Morgan Hospital. Mr. Lamar was born July 3, 1927 in Limestone County. He was a member of Greenbrier Baptist Church in Greenbrier, a World War II Army veteran and a retired Master Mechanic.
Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Spry Funeral Home Chapel with Ricky Lowery officiating. Burial will be in Limestone Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from noon until 1 p.m. Tuesday at Spry Funeral Home.
Survivors include daughter, Patricia Lamar Gates of Decatur, Alabama, granddaughter, Kim (Jon) Anderson of Decatur, great-grandchildren, Olivia Anderson and Owen Anderson, brother-in-law, Harold Glover of Lexington, AL; sisters, Nell Allen of Athens, Emma Jean Nelms of Athens and Virginia Peck of Killen, AL; half-sister, Anna Mae Smith of Athens; half-brother, Rousseau Lamar of Decatur; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by wife, Mary Christine Lamar, and son, Jim Lamar.
