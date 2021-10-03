MOULTON — Pauline Goodwin Smith, age 89, of Moulton, passed away on September 30,2021. She was born in Lawrence County, AL on August 10, 1932 to the late Henry Erb Goodwin and Thelma Fuller Goodwin.
She is also preceded in death by her parents; but, also her brothers, Herman Goodwin, and Russel Goodwin; sisters Vivian Montgomery and Lillian Reeves Parker.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years Kenneth Ray Smith; daughters, Beth Gardner (Terry) and Ann Britnell (Jeff); grandchildren, Devin Gardner (Ashelyn), Briana Greene (Chris), Cody Gardner, Tony Gardner, Anna Pitts (Josh), Jeremy Gardner, Julie Arnold (Matthew), Chris Britnell; six great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and friends.
She was a true southern lady who enjoyed her time with family and friends. She was a member of Moulton Baptist Church, American Legion Auxiliary and the Moulton Chapter #412 Order of the Eastern Star. She worked many years as a Seamstress and home maker.
She was a 1951 graduate of Lawrence County High School and enjoyed her frequent reunions with her classmates.
She was well known for her cooking, especially for her chicken and dumplings and German chocolate cake. No one ever went hungry while sitting at her table.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, October 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home with Bro. Jesse Reeder and David Lynn Humphry officiating interment will follow at Roselawn Cemetery. Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. The grandsons will be serving as Pallbearers.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.