SOMERVILLE — Graveside service for Pauline Terry, 91, will be Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Shaw Cemetery with Chaplain Tim Rice officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. No visitation is scheduled.
Mrs. Terry died on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at her residence. She was born May 25, 1928, in Monteagle, Tennessee to Henry Layne and Sarah Bennett Layne. Mrs. Terry was a member of New Friendship Baptist Church. She loved flowers, gardening and cooking, but loved her family most of all. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gradin Terry; one son, Ronald Terry and his wife, Lillie; one daughter, Sarah Toller and her husband, Eldon; two brothers, Dan and Henry Layne. Special thanks to her caregivers, Beverly Rayburn, Chelsea Dolton, Ava Young and Maranda Speakman.
Survivors include four sons, Freddie Terry (Jennifer), Franklin Terry (Glenda), Mancle Terry and Charles Terry; three daughters, Patricia Staggs (Thomas), Eathel St. John (Gary) and Joann Casey (Don); four sisters, Mary Disney, Bonnie Lawson, Rowena Ross and Sarah Chandler; 14 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren.
Grandsons will serve as Pallbearers: Matthew Toller, Thomas Staggs, Jr., Dusty May, Ronald Terry, Jr., Jacob Terry, Mancle Terry, Jr., Tyler Hutchinson and Daniel Kirkpatrick.
