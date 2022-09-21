GLEN ST. MARY, FLORIDA
Funeral service for Peggy Ann Hightower, age 90, of Glen St. Mary, Florida will be Thursday, September 22, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home with Bro. Steven Sivley officiating. Burial will be in Hartselle Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Thursday from 12:00 to 1:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home
Ms. Hightower went to her Heavenly Home on September 16, 2022, at her residence with her loving family by her side. She was born in Lawrence County, Alabama on March 2, 1932, to the late Monroe Guy Sivley and Jimmie Lue Buttram. Peggy was a lifelong resident of Alabama, until she moved to Sanderson, Florida in July of 2021. Peggy was a member and loved to attend the First United Methodist of Hartselle. Early in life, she knew her calling to help others. Peggy proudly served her country in the United States Air Force from 1950-1952. After her honorable discharge, Peggy worked as a Statistician at the Redstone Arsenal in Hartselle, Alabama. In her spare time, she enjoyed traveling, watching baseball, especially the Atlanta Braves, attending church, and singing. More than anything, Peggy loved her sweet family and enjoyed spending time with them. She was preceded in death by her parents, Monroe Guy Sivley and Jimmie Lue Buttram Sivley; sister, Jean Minor; brothers, Jimmie Sivley, Wayne Monroe Sivley, and M.G. Sivley Jr.; and children, Carol Ann Chauncey and Johnny Edward Hightower, Jr.
Peggy is survived by her sister, Sue (Ed) Payne of Hartselle, Alabama; son-in-law, Terry Chauncey of Glen St. Mary, Florida; two grandchildren, Gene (Serina) Stafford, John Michael Stafford, both of Glen St. Mary, Florida; eight great-grandchildren, Samantha (Cody) Nipper, Savannah (Josh Corbitt) Stafford, Joseph (Tracy Medina) Stafford, Tucker Stafford, Scarlett Stafford, Georgia Stafford, Caitlynn Leeann Nipper, and Bentley Corbitt; along with numerous extended family members and friends.
Pallbearers will be Larry Sivley, Mike Minor, Greg Sivley, Tim Sivley, Tucker Stafford, and Joseph Stafford.
