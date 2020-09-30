TRINITY — Funeral for Peggy Ann Legg Alexander, 73, of Trinity will be Thursday, October 1, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Parkway Funeral Home with Reverend Steve Agee officiating. Burial will be in Midway Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be two hours before the service at the funeral home.
Mrs. Alexander died Monday, September 28, 2020, at her residence. She was born November 4, 1946, to William Howard Legg and Mae Sue Logan Legg. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Moulton.
Survivors include her husband, Floyd Alexander; son, Greg Alexander; daughters, Nicole Creel, Alisha Alexander; parents; brother, Mike Legg; sisters, Jenny Legg, Brenda Adair, Patsy Glenn; grandchildren, Seth Alexander, Ashleigh Garrison, Caleb Wrenn, Isaac Alexander, Will Creel, Alexa Alexander, Ben Creel; great-grandchildren, Briley Alexander, Gunner Garrison, Owen Garrison, India Alexander, Izadora Alexander, Ava Alexander; nephews, Shawn Alred, Justin Legg, Zane Legg; and great-nephew, Coty Alred
Pallbearers will be Seth Alexander, Caleb Wrenn, Will Creel, Ben Creel, Isaac Alexander, Shawn Alred.
Honorary pallbearers will be Justin Legg, Zane Legg, Coty Alred.
