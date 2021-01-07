MADISON — Graveside service for Ms. Peggy Ann McGregor, 77, of Madison, Alabama and formerly of Hartselle, Alabama will be noon Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Hartselle Memory Gardens with the Reverend Rex Jarman officiating. Public viewing will be Friday from 1:00 to 6:00 pm at Reynolds Funeral Home.
Peggy A McGregor was born May 3, 1943 to Floyd Leon McGregor Sr. and Menelia Key McGregor. She departed her life on January 3, 2021 in Madison, AL.
Peggy confessed Christ and was a member of Mount Pleasant CME Church from an early age.
She received her college degree from Alabama A&M University and was a member of AKA Sorority. She taught school for 41 years in Morgan County, Tuskegee, AL and Cleveland, OH.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents, Henry and Minnie Key and Henry McGregor; two brothers, Floyd Leon McGregor Jr. and Kenneth McGregor; one sister, Dr. Deborah McGregor and her husband, Curtis Harden and to this union one daughter was born.
She leaves to cherish her memory a loving and devoted daughter, Tia Harden, Huntsville, AL; one brother, David (Yvonne) Warren, El Paso, TX; three nephews, Jermiah Warren, El Paso, TX, Tacorri Harris, Birmingham, AL and Kevin Baker of Pell City, AL; two nieces, Anna Marie Warren, El Paso, TX and Dr. Precious McGregor Waltz (Dr. Cramen Waltz), Madison, AL; a devoted and loving sister-in-law, Glenda S. McGregor, Hartselle, AL; one special cousin, Judy Hullet, Somerville, AL; and a host of cousins and friends.
