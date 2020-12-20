DECATUR — Peggy Ann Reynolds Gothard, age 85, left this earthly life December 17, 2020, peacefully in the arms of her devoted husband of 67 years, Bobby Gene Gothard. Having many physical ailments for so many years, Peggy was one of the toughest people around. Pain was always with her but before she became bedridden nine years ago, pain didn’t stop her from attending Decatur Church of Christ, visiting shut-ins, and doing for others. Peggy was a giver and a doer, and will be missed by all who knew her.
Survivors: Her husband, Bobby Gothard of Decatur; daughter, Vickie Mink (Paul) of Vincent; grandsons, Todd Mink (Amanda), Greg Mink (Libby), both of Birmingham; five precious great-grandchildren, Mason, Wyatt, Cooper, Layna, and Grant. Peggy was preceded in death by her son, Kelvin Gene Gothard, Decatur.
Her family will host a private family graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be made to Hospice of the Valley, P.O. Box 2745, Decatur, AL 35602, or Lakeside Hospice, 4010 Masters Road, Pell City, AL 35128.
