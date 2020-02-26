DECATUR — Peggy Ann Wright, 80, of Decatur passed away Monday, February 24, 2020 at Summerford Nursing Home. She was born May 24, 1939 in Morgan County to Richard Doyle Rodgers and Dessie Mae Jones Rodgers. She worked at AFC Co-Op in bookkeeping and then became a private care caregiver at Morningside Assisted Living in Decatur.
Peggy was also a Decatur School Systems Special Education Teacher and Physical Education Teacher at Gordon Bibb School. She was also a Special Education Teacher in Fort Payne where she was also involved in the Three Acts Club.
No visitation or services are planned at this time.
Survivors include son, Carrol Lynn Wright, Jr.; daughter, Cindy Lynn (Steve) Simms; and granddaughter, Suzanne Simms.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.