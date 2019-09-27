DECATUR
Peggy Belcher Webb, age 70 of Decatur, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019, from pulmonary fibrosis. Peggy’s Memorial service will be held Sunday, September 29, 2019, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 801 Jackson Street, SE Decatur, AL 35601. Visitation from 4 to 5 p.m. with the memorial service at 5 p.m. Peggy was a retired teacher, having taught with Calvary Christian Academy, Saint Ann’s Catholic School, Decatur Public Schools and Decatur Heritage Christian Academy. She was beloved by her students, co-workers and her family.
Peggy is survived by her husband, Bill Webb; her son, Joseph; her mother, Annie Ruth Miles; her brothers, Joe and Bob Belcher; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Peggy asked that in lieu of flowers, donations in her name be made to Rescue Rangers, 1210 15th Avenue, SE, Decatur, AL 35601 and Westminster Presbyterian Church, address above.
