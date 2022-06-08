DECATUR
Peggy Davis Campbell, 86, of Decatur passed away Friday June 3, 2022 at Hospice Family Care in Huntsville. She was born March 23, 1936 in Lowndes County, Alabama to James Clayton Davis Sr. and Thelma Mims Davis. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dr. Robert H. Campbell and two daughters, Dawn Campbell and Rhonda Campbell.
She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Decatur. She is survived by her son, Clay Campbell and wife, Angel and one grandson, Gus Campbell.
Visitation will be Friday, June 10, 2022 from 1:00 until 2:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church with service following at 2:30 p.m. with Reverend Dr. Blake Kersey officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Norwood Bryan, Ed Davidson, Mitch Davidson, Keith Drake, Walter Overby and John Adams. Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Joe Backe, Jimmy Don Haney, Deral Rider, Ransom Williams and Jeremy Arthur.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to First Baptist Church Decatur fbcdecatur.org or Hospice Family Care, 10000 Serenity Lane, Huntsville, AL 35803. Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family.
