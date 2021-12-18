HARTSELLE — Peggy Ann Flanagan, 54, of Hartselle, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021. Visitation will be on Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be on Sunday at 1 p.m., at the funeral home with Bro. Wendell Bennett officiating.
Peggy is survived by her soulmate, Charlie; daughters, Lisa (Jeremy) and Jessica (Steven); grandchildren, Violet, Kai, Alyssa and Michael Alich; mother, Viola Flanagan; sisters, Marsha Flanagan and Debbie Rhoades and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Doyle Flanagan; and grandmother, Virginia Johnson.
Peggy was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Her family meant the world to her. Her loving heart and kind spirit will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
