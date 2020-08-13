DECATUR — Peggy Geneva Hawthorne (1929-2020) passed away July 28th with family by her side.
Geneva was, among many other things, a wife, a mother, a grandmother, a lover of cats and hedgehogs and a collector of stray souls. To try and describe the number of people whose lives she touched, one would have to say legions. Her personality was far larger than her diminutive stature would belie.
She was blessed to have found and married her soul mate, Judson Hawthorne (1926-2017). We celebrate their reunion while we mourn our loss. Above all else she was loved and will be missed.
She is survived by Daughter, Elaine Hawthorne; Son, Robert Hawthorne, his Wife, Renata Hawthorne; and four Granddaughters, Laura Krassowski, Kate Krassowski, Natalia Hawthorne and Kristin Hawthorne.
There are no plans for a Memorial Service at this time. Please send any donations to Westminster Presbyterian Church, Decatur, AL.
